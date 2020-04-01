Premiere of the Coachella documentary for 20 years

California.- The Festival of Music and Arts Coachella Valley, which was postponed from April until next October, by the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19), will revive the magic of his 20 years of life with a documentary, which will premiere on April 10 on a video platform

“Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert” shows a preview with some of the actions most representative in its two decades, during which it has met annually to the best of the music in Indio, California.

The trailer of this production begins with Billie Eilish saying: “everyone knows what that is Coachella“and you are still fragments of performances by Travis Scott, Madonna, Paul McCartney, Radiohead and Beyoncé, as well as the hologram of the rapper Tupac Shakur.

The edition 21 Coachellawas scheduled for April; however, as you may not be carried out by the health emergency by the COVID-19, will present its documentary for the people to enjoy at home with free streaming, the next 10 of April, a day which had begun this year’s festival.

The poster announced for this 2020 includes the presentations of the Band MS and Ed Maverick, that represent Mexico, as well as the stellar performances by Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine, Calvin Harris and Lana del Rey, among others.

The cancellation was carried out with the purpose to preserve an event that has become the festival of the greater collection of the world in the past years, generating more than $ 100 million annually, according to the data provider in live Pollstar.

The Festival Coachella, co-founded by Paul Tollett and Rick Van Santen in 1999, takes place in the Indian Empire Polo Club in the region of the Inland Empire of California.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pflR5xxx0bQ(/embed)

The series of concerts was so successful that Goldenvoice, part of Anschutz Entertainment Group, has added a country music festival on the site, called Stagecoach. However, there is a person who believes that the cancellation was for the best.

The billionaire owner of Tesla and Space X, Elon Musk, took advantage of this situation to give your “humble” opinion about this festival.

Swinging with all, Musk grabbed his Twitter account and wrote: “Coachella should be postponed until he ceases to stink. “Too much corporate sponsorship killed the atmosphere”, he said and to prove his point of view he added that the festival “Was a good 5 or 6 years ago when you could walk around and find great bands unknown”