Reik, Miley Cyrus and other live broadcasts, which you can see in this week’s quarantine | entertainment

Czech some of the concerts and lectures take place in social networks

During the quarantine by

coronavirus

to continue to offer to continue the initiative of musicians, comedians, Actresses, actors, film makers and more concerts or lectures, online.

More and more artists, which is the idea of the live transmission, to be closer to their fans in the time of the COVID-19 and so stay connected with them, in spite of the abundance of cancellations of tours-signatures, autographs, premieres of films and other activities.

Live broadcasts, which you can see in this week

Reik

presents a concert on your YouTube account. The Mexican band touch on Thursday, the 2. april at 17:00 hours from Mexico city. The Czech, at different times, depending on the geographical zone, in the release.

Advertising

Miley Cyrus

a series called “Bright-Minded power” on Instagram Live. This Wednesday will be with invited guests such as Diplo, The anitta, Zoe Kravitz and Ashley Longshore. Your shipments start at 11:30 in times of the Pacific, but if you lose, you can see the whole Chapter in the social networks of the singer.

District Comedy you must have an Instagram-Live today at 17:00 with the Indian Brayan and on the coast.

Every Monday, Metallica published one of his concerts, the past, history, so on Monday of this quarantine, the days of the metal. “#Metallica Mondays“can be taken in point 18:00, by your

in the official YouTube-channel

.