Released Coachella festival documentary for 20 years

Mexico city.- The Music and Arts Festival Coachella Valley, postponed from April until next October by the pandemic of the coronavirus, will revive the magic of his 20 years with a documentary that will premiere on the 10th of April on a platform of videos.

Coachella: 20 years in the desert will show a progress with the actions most representative in two decades, during which he has gathered annually, the best of the music in Indio, California.

The edition 21, of Coachella, was scheduled for April, however, as there may be carried out by the health emergency by the Covid-19 will present their documentary for the public to enjoy at home with free streaming, on April 10, the day that would have begun this year’s festival.

The poster announced for this 2020 includes the presentations of the Band MS and Ed Maverick, that represent Mexico, as well as the stellar performances by Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine, Calvin Harris and Lana del Rey, among others.

