Rihanna and Jay-Z donate a million dollars each for the fight against the coronavirus

Lsinger Rihanna and the rapper Jay-Z your post want to make in the fight against the pandemic of the coronavirus Covid-19 in both Los angeles and New York and donarn million dollars each through their respective foundations.

The funds the Foundation also Rihanna Clara Lionel and the Foundation and Jay-Z-Shawn Carter servirrn for the support of workers without papers, and the prisoners, the homeless, the elderly, and the children of the medical staff is fighting in two cities against the epidemic, the infected in the U.S. already, more than 181,000 on people.

The money will be delivered directly to organizations as the American Civil liberties Union (ACLU), the coalition for Immigration in New York, the Fund of the mayor of Los angeles and the Background to the Public schools, as well as services guardera, food, and articles in the schools, to the children of health professionals and the emergency services.

“In times of crisis, it is essential that we all stand together, as a community, to ensure that we all, especially the most vulnerable have access to basic needs: accommodation, health, nutricin and education”, the mother of Jay-Z, Gloria Carter, in the role of the consultant, the delegates in the fundacin her son said in a statement. “The only way to overcome this pandemic is through love and action”, add.

In the past week, the Fundacin Rihanna Clara Lionel appearance, but announced a donation of five million dollars subsidies to organisations that are on the ground working to fight against the coronavirus in the United States, the Caribbean and Africa.