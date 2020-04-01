Rihanna, as her fear had her appearance at the Grammys

Rihanna with is sinceró in his interview British Vogue about how to stop your anxiety disorder is on the stage Grammys in the year 2016.

Rihanna at the Grammys



Chosen for the cover of the next issue of ” British Vogue, Rihanna had an in-depth interview with the magazine, in which he confessed that it was anxiety attack lor as a result of that they can not be made in the Grammys.

“I’ve got the Grammys once. Attention, only I! As I your legs over my hair and make-up. My hair is collected in the medium, the half of my eyelashes set”.

As some may recall, Rihanna was the rest of the presentation hours before the wedding ceremony the Grammys, but in his time, his team believes that I was sick and had to his voice, but now has revealed that her fear that the ill will and prevented them from received.

“To be in front of the camera, in a room full of celebrities is still not normal for me.”

Rihanna leaving the Grammy’s in 2016

In the year 2016, Rihanna was in the rehearsal for the Grammy awards, where this week alongside James Corden, who explained that the singer seemed to be restless and something outside of themselves.

A representative of Rihanna said:

“After the audit Grammy today, the doctor of Rihanna, you put in the rest of the vocal for 48 hours, because it was in danger of bleeding to your vocal cords. The antibiotics taken are not killed for 3 days infection is appropriate, therefore, you can not be sure “.

In spite of no-show, Awards, Grammys 2016, Rihanna, his presentation in the next year, although their anxiety disorder has not stopped him problems and even confessed that she feels the attacks in your car, if you go on the way to the award ceremonies.