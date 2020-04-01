Rihanna donates 1 mdd to combat the pandemic

Mexico city.- With the new restrictions, forcing people to stay at home, in front of the spreading exponentially Covid-19the actor Diego Luna he thought and thought about the situation and decided to do something to support people, the life of the day. The creation of the campaign #MiBarrioMeRespalda.

As part of the initiatives of the community On the day after the Mx and promote with the hashtag #MiBarrioMeRespalda, Diego Luna undertook a campaign in social networks, the local consumption.

The idea is to help us, between neighbors, so that the people can no longer work, you lose your income or your business in this quarantine.

He claimed that you buy in the shops and stores in your area and help your neighbors be left vulnerable persons the house should

The day after that a video where stuff collects the statements of various citizens, who can not stop before the pandemic of the coronavirus, because you have to work to generate revenues.

“Life is a pandemic forces us to understand that we have a common world, full of different realities. There are people who can not stay at home. Comunidades, with no access to the water. People need to go out, by food or drugs, and thus in danger. There are some shops, which can be the basis of life for many families-and not stop completely. Stay home if you can, and helps those who can’t go”.

So Diego thinks.

At the beginning of the video a woman mentions:

“It is very difficult, there are people who can put a stop to if you, but there are people who do not”.

Between the news, noteworthy are: “Think of the other, in order to you”, a doctor said: “Help me! to pamper and take care of the other”; it is the message that you convey, who has the opportunity to stay at home.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: Sorted the closure of shopping centres

Finally, Diego Luna also emphasized in her publication that “in this country, not since can ellxs and nosotrxs #quédateencasa”.

BECAUSE CLOTHES: Camila Sodi and his daughter positively to Covid-19

The day After it was born, to join before the next elections in 2018, to connect the civil society in an effort generate and ideas, to the columns instead.

After the earthquake of september 2017, the actors, the collection of food and medicine and together with his friend Gael García supported began a collection, an international internet-to support the daminficados.

Reminiscent Of #MiBarrioMeRespalda.

crashed