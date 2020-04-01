Rihanna donates one million dollars for combaritr of the coronavirus – music – books – culture

The singer Rihanna and rapper Jay-Z have wished, their contribution to the fight against the pandemic, of the coronavirus, both in Los Angeles and New York, and donate a million dollars per person over their respective foundations.

The funds of the Foundation by Rihanna, the Clara Lionel Foundation, Jay-Z-Shawn Carter iran, in particular in the support of undocumented workers, prisoners, the homeless, the elderly, and the children of the medical staff you have to fight in two cities against the epidemic, the infected in the United States, more than 181,000 on people.

The money will be delivered directly to organizations such as the American civil liberties Union (ACLU), the coalition of immigration of New York, the Fund of the mayor of Los Angeles and the Fund for the public schools as well as childcare, food and school supplies for the children of health professionals and the emergency services.

“In times of crisis, it is imperative that we come together as a community to ensure that we all, especially the most vulnerable, have access to basic needs: accommodation, health, nutrition and education”the mother of Jay-Z, Gloria Carter, in the role of the consultant, the delegates in the Foundation of your son. said in a statement

“The only way this pandemic is through love and action”, he added. In the last week, the Foundation Rihanna Clara Lionel also announced a donation of 5 million us dollars in the form of grants to organizations working on the ground in the fight against the virus in the United States, the Caribbean and Africa.

Usa is the country in the world that more infections characterized coronavirus, to 181,000 in the period caseswhile the epicenter of the pandemic in the nation is the city of New York with more than 40,000 cases, which is, in the case of the angel of 2,500.

EFE