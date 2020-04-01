Rihanna donates US$ 5 million and equipment to combat the pandemic in New York city

the regions most affected by the disease. Through his Foundation, the Barbados-born artist US$ 5 million to organizations from different parts of the world and the equipment in the state of new york, the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States is donated now. Governor Andrew Cuomo took advantage of their social networks, to thank her, publicly, the gesture of the artist.” data-reactid=”19″>In the middle of the crisis, which is decided by the pandemic coronavirus Covid-19, Rihanna, a generous contribution for the state of New York, one of the regions most affected by the disease. Through his Foundation, the Barbados-born artist US$ 5 million to organizations from different parts of the world and the equipment in the state of new york, the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States is donated now. Governor Andrew Cuomo took advantage of their social networks, to thank her, publicly, the gesture of the artist.

As it is concentrated to the place, half of the cases of the coronavirus to the United States and 5% of the cases, around the world, The Big Apple is an emergency supply unparalleled. For this reason, celebrities and companies can do their work, as N95 masks, safety glasses, gloves, wipes, health and camisol INES long by numerous contributions for the purchase of equipment and instruments for the first need for the health professionals.

“I would like to Rihanna and the Foundation of the Rihanna for donations of personal protective equipment for the state of New York,” tweeted Cuomo in the final hours. “We appreciate your help and many, many others, have a step forward,” wrote the Governor.

To help in addition to this donation, and pop donated US$ 5 million via their Foundation, ” Clara Lionel various organizations, the health systems of the Usa, the Caribbean and Africa.

Thank you to:-The Office of @NewYorkStateAG for protective masks and gloves-The Independent Commission on Colleges and Universities in new york ( @CICU) for fan and EPP JUDY for N-95 masks- @Huawei for N-95 masks, isolation gowns, medical goggles and gloves4/5&- Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 26, 2020

“New York is raging a war against this virus, and we need all the help we can get. The generosity of these companies, organizations and individuals, and many others, you have all day to offer support, an important role in our mission to improve our ability to increase the hospitals, the support of the workers in the first line, and offer people the help they need,” wrote Cuomo in a thread of Twitter.

“In the name of the family in New York, I am deeply grateful for your generosity. We will overcome this difficult time together with the friendliness, the strength and the toughness, for which New York is known,” added the Governor.