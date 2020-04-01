Rihanna responded to the pandemic of COVID-19 donations 5 mdd

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known in the industry of music and fashion like Rihanna, has his “granite-arena”, to try and improve the situation of the most affected by the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19). The singer donated $ 5 million to various non-profit organizations by Clara Lionel Foundation, the nonprofit organization founded in 2012.

In a statement, the singer Rihanna announced: “as this year we never could have imagined how the Coronavirus would so dramatically in our lives. No matter who you are or from wherever, this pandemic will be with us for all the concern and for the most vulnerable in the world, the worst thing that can come to be.”

A part of the generous donation of Rihanna go to banks, food provide food to communities at risk of exclusion and older of the United States, they are also the purchase of tests and materials for the sick in countries such as Haiti and Malawi.

We have COVID-19 replied, and $ 5 million donated for the preparation of communities vulnerable medicine, equipment, and access to food.

“The money helps, the work on the plot in the first row, by the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean and Africa to prepare for what is to come,” said Rihanna.

The interpreter also stated that the money will buy protective equipment for workers in the areas of health, tools for the care of laboratory units and intensive therapy, the development of vaccines, training of medical personnel, distributing supplies, respiratory, banks, food and also for adults and seniors.

The number of dead is rising by the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) has more than 546 thousand infected people in 188 countries of the world; more than 24 thousand people who have lost their lives. The number of people to be recovered, amounts to about 123 billion.

The United States is already the country with the most infected people of COVID-19: over 82 thousand cases, more than 81 thousand and 700 in China.

Italy and Spain, the deaths have exceeded in China in March of this year and already piling up between the two countries, more than 12 thousand people have died.

