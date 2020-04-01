Rihanna reveals now a daring lingerie pink | Instagram

The singer and businesswoman, Rihanna is not a day, not to surprise your fans, and this time was no exception to the display and they boast of their seductive curves in frechen lingerie pink emphasized her figure.

This time you made mad, their millions of followers Instagram after the release of a publication with a photo, where shines a daring lingerie pink-the their major attributes.

It is a photo, where promotes once again, one of your designs of lingeriesomething has done, that the singer outside of the scenarios, since a few years, you focus more on your business.

You may be interested in: Rihanna has lived secretly in Mexico for a long time

Rihanna not only has the love, and conquered in the world of music, but also has a great success with the fashionthe make-up and brand underwear, Savage, x-Code, your own model.

Click here and see the sexy photos of Rihanna.

I bet you didn’t know that it is #nationallingerieday and I want to get a gift for my girls… #SAVAGEXFENTY for you, in the whole world on 11. MAY !! Alas, the only in SAVAGEX.com!”, the singer wrote in their publication.

¡Follow us on our Facebook and get more as a Show!

The image since its publication until today 2 million like me and also the comments of your fans, where the compliments and praise they did not lack.

Just perfect-Rihanna”, “you have to marry me, I know that at some point as you’re told”, “Radiant and beautiful as always,” were some of the comments.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star –

. A publication jointly by badgalriri (@badgalriri) the 10 Feb 2020 7:45 PST





The singer revealed a few days ago he loves Mexico and was life here in the country for several months, but secretlyit as also it is a place where it feels quiet although they are not voice, in which he lived.

What has Rihanna is in the center of attention in the last few days is that, after more than three years, he returned to the music with the publication of the last week, the song “Believe It“in collaboration with the rapper Party Nextdoor.

You can also read: Rihanna returns to the music after a long break