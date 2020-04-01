Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz reunite on Instagram

The American press is to say that Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz were no longer friends, and that from the time that the actress is Mexican, and she married the billionaire entrepreneur, in the fashion of the French; François-Henri Pinault, you have failed to see, and you would have to pay a lot of attention.

But, Salma showed up this week on Instagram, and that these rumors are unfounded, and that the two are still best friends.

The actress shared a selfie along with Penelope, both without make-up, and wrote on the picture:

“All good #friends are for always. #Spain #Mexico #Penelope Cruz”.

The cross has also said, shared a photo with Salma in her account of the Call, and he, “to friends. Always And Forever”.