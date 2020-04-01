Scarlett Johansson talks about the main theme of the movie land of the Black widow

We can’t wait to see it!

One of the most important interests of the large The cinematic universe of Marvel comics it is the way the film is part of a genre or topic is a must. The next long on the franchise The Black Widowfor example, it is the Scarlett Johansson call drama, family.

In an interview with Total Film, the actor says, “the family” as the main theme for the Film, which was surprising to her, and it will surely be for the fans.

“One of the themes of the film is the family. What is a family? How does this, we set ourselves apart? How our past defines us? Our family – like setting that makes up who we are, for better or for worse? I think that’s part of the genius of Kevin Feige that he is always reflecting on what the fans expect from them, and then they will give you something that you can dream of and never would have. The idea of Natasha Romanoff in the United States the family is one thing, completely unexpected, and I had to know how it would work, because it would be a big change in the sound.”

You can already with the construction of his character for over a decade, it is interesting to go many certainties about the Natasha Romanoff and identifying details in this story.

“I do not think that talking about from the beginning, when we started, this is a stand-alone Film, there is no reason to do it unless we really dig deep, and be brave”furthermore, Johansson. “He played this character for a decade, and I wanted to make sure that it is worthwhile to be artistic and creative, for me and for the fans.”

The Black Widow it was planned, at the end of April, but had to be postponed in the face of a pandemic of a coronavirus. In the long is not that will see a new set, you, the story before the events of the The Avengers: Infinite War and Ultimate.

