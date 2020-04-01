Selena Gomez could be the confrontation with The Weeknd | Instagram

The singer Selena Gomez seems to be, perhaps, that peace could with your ex-partner The Weeknd, because apparently located in his favorites list and a song is recommended to hear, especially from him.

Selena is trying help his followers overcome, quarantined, due to the pandemic of coronavirus with your recommendations of shows, movies, books, and also the podcast.

The singer has a list of songs, the recommended by listening to you during the quarantine, what is Selena pointed out that “Snow child“of The Weeknd is a good song, the days of isolation.

Can you also be interested in: Justin Bieber breaks the heart of Hailey Baldwin, the song could be for Selena

Without a doubt surprised her millions of followers the disclosure of the list songs to recommend, as nothing is felt, that on this list you would your ex-partner.

It was in a series of images published on its official Instagram while he was in the kitchen where the interpreter “Rare” was recommendations.

¡Follow us on our Facebook and get more as a Show!

I shared hear some lists in my stories, things I see, and read to myself, then be positive and help pass the time. I hope to help you,” he wrote in the publication, followed by the list.

In a day of its publication about 6 million I like a part of your followers and also the comments, in which you do not doubt in question as to why he recommended The Weeknd and began to hurtle reconciliation.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star –

In the year 2017 went on for several months, and the relationship of almost a year done, and although you do not know that you remain in contact with apparently no bad feelings against.

The fractional outside came after Selena photographed in a restaurant in Westlake Village, California, in addition to Justin Bieber, awakened something in her time rumors a possible reconciliation.

You can also read: Selena Gomez, justifies the abuse of Justin Bieber were in love