Selena Gomez delivered an important donation to the doctors and nurses to fight against the coronavirus

As a result of the pandemic caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the google-world, various specialists in the health are the most important workers in order to combat it. However, many doctors and nurses see in these cases do not always have the support of their governments for the management of the disease is appropriate.

Taking into account these concerns, Selena Gomez has something important to say to all those who risk their lives to save. The singer has just made a major donation to the Cedars-Sinai in the middle of the pandemic.

The news was announced Monday, 30. March, on the social networks, the singer of ‘Loose you to love me’, which is only found words of appreciation for the entire medical staff, the day-to-day fight against the coronavirus.

“I am very thankful for every doctor, you are putting your health on the game, after the other”, tweeted. “I am therefore of through a donation to the Cedars Sinai, there are a couple of masks and fans. You have me well, so it is my duty, show my gratitude,” he added, in allusion to the imminent problem.

The special feature of this place originates from the year 2017, when Gomez received a kidney transplant in the hospital, based in Los Angeles, California, after the diagnosis of lupus. A year later, in October 2018, he’s a center for mental health treatment in the same location to combat anxiety and depression.