Selena Gomez gives recommendations for books, shows, and more for the quarantine

Selena Gomez try endeavoured to his fans through the quarantine by coronavirus with your recommendations of shows, movies, books, and even podcasts for entertainment during the current crisis.

The Instagram Selena Gomez



Through their stories Instagram, Selena Gomez he shared them with his 171 million followers in the social network all of the content that has helped them to clear quarantine to.

“I hear some of the lists in my stories, things I see, and read to myself, then be positive and help pass the time. I hope that he helps you.”

Now, the fans of Selena Gomez you can use the included favorites who is your favorite stars during this quarantine by coronavirus, affects the whole world.

Among its recommendations, the music, and surprised the fans of Selena Gomez snow child”, a song by her ex – boyfriend, The Weeknd, whose fracture was “attracted a lot of attention, as Justin Bieber was.

Then all know the recommendations from Selena Gomez in the management of the contingency, which by the coronavirus or COVID-19.

For movies

Invisible Man

Jennifer’s Body

American Hustle

Uncut Gems

Clueless

Sugar and Spice

After the wedding

Zodiac

Election

Flirting for Disaster

For tv shows

The Morning Show

Good Girls

The Servant

(SNL reruns)

The Mind Explained

For music

“Go to the world what the ending” – JP Saxe & Julia Michaels

“You say” – Lauren Daigle

“Snow Child” – The Weeknd

“The blessing” – Kari Jobe, Cody meat & Elevation Worship

“The box” – Roddy Rich

For books

“Becoming” – Michelle Obama

“The Undocumented Americans” – Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

“Signs” – Laura Lynne Jackson

For podcasts

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me

A New Earth – Oprah & Eckhart Tolle

Get Sleepy

Selena Gomez recommends instagramers

Finally, Selena Gomez together a small list of accounts of Instagram, that content is entertaining before contigencia of coronavirus.

@tinykitchentm

@jessicayellin

@youtube.doll

@chloeiscrazy

@nostalgia.video