Selena Gomez joins the team of celebs that have their own brand of cosmetics – Notes – Glamurama

Selena Gomez to go down in the ranks of the celebrities who have a skin care brand to call your own. This Tuesday, the singer announced that it is now working on the release of a Rare beauty, her own line of make-up and things like that, you should arrive in stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, in the middle of June. “Guys, I’m on this project for over two years, and now I can say officially that it is a Rare beauty in the shops in the color of the year, wrote in the whole of North America in the summer,” Gomez in the caption of a video posted on his official account on Instagram, to more than 167 million viewers.

As a huge fan-base, in fact, that was one of the reasons that led to the network, it belongs to the group of luxury on the French LVMH – the search for the interpretation of the “Bad liar” in the year 2018, a proposal for a partnership. Kesha, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Kylie Jenner and Rihanna have also invested in the field of beauty products, and, in the case of the latter, with great success. RiRi, for example, if you create the same LVMH, to Fenty Beauty, now estimated to be US$ 600 million (Us$ 2.54 billion euros. Already, Jenner joined the club of the ten-digit number to the age of 21 years and his / her case with cosmetics has become a rage among the youth in America. (For The Anderson’s market)

