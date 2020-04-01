Selena Gomez listens to his ex-The Weeknd during the quarantine

The Digital Millennium

Mexico city / 31.03.2020 17:06:16





Selena Gomezwho has the video to her new single “Dance Again,” he shared in a story Instagram what has the status of “listen and read”, while involuntary isolation by the outbreak of the coronavirus Covid-19.

The interpreter, “Rare”, she published a photo with your dog next to the message: “Here there are a couple of things I see, hear, and read to myself, then be positive and help pass the time. So! I hope this helps!!”.

The first photos have concentrated on the accounts your fans can follow Instagram and in tv shows and movies that you should see. However, what is also attention for lots of training and us Internet users in the last photo was the means showed songs Selena listened to during the quarantine, where “the snow child” appears of your ex The Weeknd. Also, were you surprised that the film recommend Uncut Gems where The Weeknd has a cameo.

Selena and The Weeknd came during several months in the year 2017, after their first break of the singer with supermodel Bella Hadid. However, for the fall of 2017, when the couple decided to leave it be. Only a few months after The Weeknd back together with Hadid.

A few days ago, Selena implemented an initiative to make a positive contribution to combating the global pandemic: “For every purchase of products Dance Again in my shop, a portion of the proceeds benefit relief Fund, MusiCares Covid-19“he wrote in a publication of Instagram.

epc