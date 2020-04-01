Selena Gomez makes a donation to the hospital Cedars-Sinai

The singer and actress of 27 years, Selena Gomez, known by its Twitter account on Monday, 30. March, also known as the day of National doctors in the United States, the donations to the Medical center Cedars-Sinai a couple of essential tools to combat the covid-19.

Also Selena said, “be very grateful for any doctor who is in risk to take care of his health, on the other” by “I Am by making a donation to @cedar Sinai since, have a couple of masks and fans”.

The Cedars-Sinai hospital is a bed hospital of the tertiary non-profit-886, is in the range of Mid-City West, Los Angeles, California.

The artist said, “you have me very well, so it is my job to show my gratitude”.

This medical centre was commissioned to help Selena in 2017, when lupus was diagnosed, and by 2018 he is in the same hospital for the treatment of health anxiety and depression.

Finally, Selena was able to not repay the opportunity to miss, please you to the doctors and to help those who are suffering.