Selena Gomez shares recommendations to address the quarantine

LOS ANGELES, California.- In the midst of a global crisis, which is decided by the pandemic of coronavirus, Selena Gomez, go to their official Instagram to offer their fans a series of recommendations, to read, see or hear during this quarantine.

‘Here there are a couple of things I see, hear, and read to myself, then be positive and help pass the time. Oh, I hope this helps!!”, the singer wrote in the section stories.

Then you can see to follow lists of movies, account, tv-programs, some of the songs, books and even podcasts.

At the end of the singer, his followers, asks you, so, you recommend your own lists.

It is to be noted that recently, Selena ran in a new music video, whose profits are caused for a relief Fund for emergencies, by COVID-19.

‘It feels a little strange to act, is something so cheerful in the midst of a time so difficult for our world, but I also think that is a good reminder that what we have in common. For every purchase of the new merchandising Dance Again in my shop, a part of the profits of the funds benefit from the help of MusiCares COVID-19″.