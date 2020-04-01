Shakira, alcohol gel, anti-bacterial, Cuban, and sugar cane

To know since the Colombian singer Shakira to give the message that he is the good amount of media I have not stopped me to ask two questions, in their networks.

Had you already thought of the thing, but it was not until this point in time, and I don’t know why it so persistently, when I interested to know me, since when produced-alcohol gel, antibacterial in the world-and if Cuba would have the production.

Then I learned that this product was less old than I thought, because, according to Wikipedia, dates back to the year 1966, when it was in the Us, a nurse from the Latin.

But it was not until 1988, the date on which your application beyond the boundaries of hospitals.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4p6Qw7355FQ(/embed)

According to the same source in the year 2009 due to the outbreak of the influenza AH1N1, alcohol gel popular, and now, with the pandemic of the Covid-19-not only to become high-defendant, but disappeared, pharmacies, markets and all places.

I have a bottle and care for them like a treasure, because you never know what time is again in effect. I’m not in Holguin or Havana. I live in Buenos Aires.

What is Shakira in the question, a message was shared on Instagram. She said that Puig had stopped the Spanish company responsible for the production of the fragrance that bears his name, with the preparation of this and other fragrances such as Carolina Herrera, Jean Paul Gaultier and Antonio Banderas.

It was understood the way, to the production of alcohol-gel, anti-bacterial. Leaving your land would provide, or secure the health authorities in Germany about their use. This country, the 85 thousand cases of infectious exceeds today, and is pushed by all kinds of strategies to curb the disease.

Then, and so causal, I had the answer to my persistent question in regard to Cuba.

Since the country was a large producer of alcohol, because the sugar cane has been commissioned in the characters of our story, no-one should fabriquita, to create the product.

I knew of the Agency’s china Xinhua, that produces, in fact, Cuba; I have not the data with respect to the question whether, unlike in other provinces, but at least now I know that the distillery Havana, is located in Lawton, it takes planning and a certain amount to the hospital network.

The factory has sizes 5 liter and 20 liter, and explained the same source of their Director, Mercedes Delgado, from where 20 litres of gel daily, about a thousand in health care.

The production of alcohol gel, antibacterial in distillery Havana is at the artisanal way and those responsible for it are only about five employees can start their working day just before the sunrise, and that knowledge is more valuable now, because of the importance that we gave him, the product all over the world.

Manager of the distillery Havana also ensure that the alcohol gel, antibacterial Cuban meets the international standards required by the world health organization, and informs you that the product produces for ten years.

Alcohol is used as the main raw material is processed there also.

But, as it is known, is not sufficient to keep us from viruses, such as Sars-cov-2, it depends on the concentration of alcohol you need for the achievement of a high level of effectiveness. Nothing beats washing the hands, although the gel is going to help us, care for us a little.

After that, I think, important that you continue to sugar cane, the history of Cuba so full of alcohol that heals the skin and soul; and of sugar, of sweet and full. The poets, children and drunks have sung.