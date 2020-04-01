Shakira at the Super Bowl: the triumph of Spanish Spain

They were four for ten minutes, without pause for breath. Shakiraand Jennifer Lopeztwo divas global, nor are they repeated their race with guest-star several allusions to the cultural power hispano. Football is not a sport with global tracking, i.e. the time, with more press coverage, the end of the intermediate pop. Millions of people remember the performances of Michael Jackson (1993), Prince (2007) or Beyoncé (2013) no idea, the winner of those years. The cultural impact of the events in the early morning hours of Monday was huge, almost as a certificate that the pop-music, has sung in Spanish, they ate the commercial hegemony of the Anglo-Saxon.

For a speaker of our language, or a supporter of Latin American music, the performance was a joy, constantly, with citations to a dozen songs shape our memory of musical. The background format “medley” there was a splitter or shimmers, the “Hips Don’t Lie” (Shakira), “Callaíta” (Bad Bunny), “Jenny From The Block”, (Jennifer Lopez), “My people” (J. Balvin), “Lambada” (Kalima) and “Waka Waka” of the 2010 world Cup (as most of the letters were in English, although Yes, the German version, this is normal, as is paying the NFL). Especially a slowing-down of “Let was brilliant’ s Get Loud” by J-Lo mixed with the chorus of “Born In The USA” (Bruce Springsteen), is a clear reference to the latino community, as each of us-anglo-saxon protestant, whose family is the peregrnos of the Mayflower. I threw a little less? It may sound strange that in this apotheosis of the pop Hispano Americano does not fit, is not a reference to Spain (know, Shakira lives in our country).

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pILCn6VO_RU(/embed)

Maybe someone should propose, Daddy Yankee, a Princess of Asturias poetry like Bob Dylan received a Nobel

A clarification in order to avoid misunderstandings: it is not a question that any artist, latin, due to the fact that singing is a part of her repertoire in Spanish, is obliged to do, explicit references to Germany. Vice versa: if there was no allusion is, because here, the creativity, and the importance of popular music in the municipalities of Latin America has been underestimated,. The view in the reguetón over the shoulder, the “Lambada” – seems to us a song of the pool – / snack bar, and very few know, to explain what the champeta, the sound of you is so radiant in minute three of ten of show, show, body, dance. The champeta is the rhythm characteristic of the slaves from Cartagena de Indias, which, according to the death with tremendous force in our days. The reasons of our separation of these rhythms are old and varied: from the shame, to dance, the Spaniards, to the odious notion that everything, cheerful rhythm, sing in our language there is still time. The Spanish left in General, every successful pop disqualify taken in Miami as a product of torment, driven by the CIA and exile Cubans.

Paletismo anglófilo

The night before the game, a music promoter, I thought I was your trouble at festivals in Spain, The kings of Champetaa group of veterans of the genre who are not interested in seem to be, not a festival of German, even though they have the perfect sound for the summer. “It is a question of ignorance and racism. We think that people with darker skin makes a kind of music that does not deserve to be analysed, therefore, we encourage ourselves to the study of their history. There is also a factor that the ladies and gentlemen:we are not Buena Vista Social Club interested, until it was sold to an American such as Ry Cooder. Over the decades, programmers have. Spaniards were guided exclusively by the prescribing doctor from england, the so-called “world music”, at times disturbing study of the history of culture in our language Then every Tower Records would and in the section of ‘world music’ went, could the discs Totó la Momposina besides Julio Iglesiastwo artists have criticized absolutely nothing”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJw2Dwuj_8s(/embed)

The industry, the latest in the market pop English was not always the changing of the hegemony of the global pop. Festivals such as Sónar and Primavera Sound started the day in the past year. In Radio 3 is a amuermada filia Anglo-Saxon isclose the step for most of the artists of the emerging pop latin current. It is as if Donald Trump had built a wall of cultural invisible to Prado del Rey. The end-would be ideal for the show in Miami, something similar to the video clip of “La Gozadera” (People of the area), with the dancers with the flags of Puerto Rico, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico and Spain, waving, for example. The good news is that we have bridges in the time of reconstruction of cultural and recognise what is obvious: the reguetón, cumbia, merengue, bachata and many other genres on a global level, through our language, the Instituto Cervantes. Maybe someone should propose Daddy Yankee for a Princess of Asturias poetry, such as Bob Dylan he received a Nobel prize.

Spain is also black

With a last thought: Santiago Auserónthink of the head of Radio Futura and John Dogis one of the musicians, the Spaniards, who borrowed more and better attention to popular Afro-Latinos. Its excellent examination The rhythm is lost (2012) searches for the connections between the music of the Spanish and African-American since the Siglo de Oro. In a new interview for the book apply Seeds are (2019), this valuable comment: “It is known that it is Andalusian black, at least, from the Phoenicians, the circunnavegaron Africa in the seventh century before Christ. And segurísimo since the eighth century after Christ: the Prince bought Andalusian black slaves in the Maghreb countries to caravan Eros Jews. As the Christians started or bought the black as slaves and Pets,” she recalls. Spain also has the essential part of the blood black, increased, and with the conquest of America.

It is time for make-cultural ties and life than some of us of the impact of the reguetón and other music, sung in English

What connects us in the plane, in the music of Africa and Latin America? “The syncopation, the beat of twelve eighth notes is, the vote of the African… It is the universal matrix! In the habanera, son, samba, paso doble, tango, flamenco, danzón, tango in the rio de la plata, the “second line” in New Orleans, rumba, reggae, reguetón…Also in the rumba catalana. The Gypsy Peret admitted I took the sounds of the trovero Cuban Ñico Bag and the Cuban son is a heritage of the négritude”, he continues Auserón. In a few songs, Spain, Africa, and Latin America are close to that of Santander, from the English city of Plymouth. It is time to return these cultural ties, and the life, as something that our impact on the planet of the reguetón and other folk music sung in English.