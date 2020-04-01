Shakira criticize by comparing the children to dogs during the quarantine

Video, related topics that might interest you:



Click here for the full video



New video CONFIGURATION From



Skip commercials







The FOLLOWING

The escape of Shakira after her show in the Super Bowl (Grosby)

Shakira was strongly criticized social networksthen started a polemics request for the childrenprior to the pandemic by coronavirus, COVID-19. For some, it was outrageous, while for others, the cause was a round of applause. What the famous said?











© Provided by Millennium

Shakira has been criticized for his statements about walking the children. (Instagram)





The Colombian, of his villa Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona), according to some media, it is located on a plot of land of 3 thousand 800 square meterswanted to, not least because all of these families live in houses without a terrace or garden and has asked the government to leave, with the children on a field trip.

“If it is allowed, walking dogs, or adults to buy, to think of would be to allow a solution, but this right also to the children who need the sun and the air for the mental and physical health,” explains the artist.

In spite of receiving some applause and likesas the singer Luis Fonsi, many more reviews Shakira according to your request:

“The dog pulls, their physiological needs and saved. Not ‘moves’. For the purposes of hygiene, not you,” replied a fan.

To consider “Urgiría the government, a policy that will allow a adults are asked to go to a child for a walk, although the restrictions apply that the experts consider” suggests the voice of the Waka Waka, which was rated by many as irresponsible.

“You should not leave the children, you should explain to them, with the appropriate language what is happening, but to go on the road, is not the to make a solution that is… all at home!“; “I do not believe that this option be careful, is not consistent with the current situation!”, these are just some of the comments you will get Shakira, the against your request.has

More news on MSN:

The unknown side of Shakira (Periodismo.com)

grb