The singer Shakira is concerned, counting the days to his musical participation in the half-time break of the Super Bowl stadium on July 2. February at the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins, the place where the Colombian premiere of his new single “like Me”, as well as your new look.

Shakira released her new theme and look in the Super Bowl

Back your wavy curls blonde remained, now with a dark tone, and smooth the end, Shakira, wants to conquer new fans and markets. Therefore, do not hesitate to decide that this sporting event was the right moment to your fanaticada you know, part of this new material, generated so much expectation.

The issue you took with Anuel AA is also expected after the criticism of his fans, position yourself as one of the hits of the season, because already for some time-awaited new single from the barranquillera, which has been dedicated to touring the world with her Golden World Tour, the sixth world tour, the you made and prepared millions of sales, as well as recognition and applause.

Countdown to the Super Bowl

Through their social networks seen has requested, impatient with the countdown to the Super Bowl, in which, together with Jennifer Lopez. This was one of the expectations that you have created more expectations among the public of the two figures, already from last year.

Long days of dance, choreography and fitness training part of your daily routine, the show you expect in addition to this, your body can.