Shakira she asked, the small can, breathe in and see the fresh air and the sun, during the quarantine – Journal Madryn

A large part of the world to fulfill social isolation for the containment of the pandemic due to the coronavirus Covid-19. From Spain, one of the most affected countries, the singer Shakira, lifted up his voice in behalf of the boys and went to defend, with a message that caused the effect.

“To get to know the situation of parents with small children in this difficult time of the quarantine, I feel for those that do not have an outdoor area or a balcony, so that your children breathe clean air”, were the words of Shakira in your account of Instagram.

In addition, the singer is convinced that the situation of children, could it be otherwise, argues: “If it is allowed, walking dogs, or adults to buy, to think of would be to allow a solution to, this right to children who need the sun and the air for the mental and physical health. The children are real champions in this social drama, and we are thinking of your wellbeing”.

With this news, Shakira, appealed to politicians with a request revean measures of social isolation and the effect it can have, and those people who have enough space in their homes. “A policy that allows an adult instructs to pull to walk a child, although this is subject to the restrictions, the experts hold, and where the rules of distance and health,” he said.

Shakira spends his days of isolation in Barcelona in the company of your partner, the player Gerard Piqué , with whom he had two sons, Sascha and Milan.

Coronavirus in Spain

Up to the time when, in Spain, 80.110-infected persons, 6803, the deceased and 14.709 of recovered is reported. These figures are disseminated daily by the world health organization (WHO).

Spain is located on square 4 of the countries with the most infected. The list of the first ten is as follows: United States 143.724, Italy 97.840, China 82.122, Spain 80.110, Germany, 63.221, France, 40.708, Iran 38.309, United Kingdom, 19.780, Switzerland, 14.829, Holland 10.930.