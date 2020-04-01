Shakira will no longer ask to leave the children prior to the pandemic by coronavirus | Instagram

The famous Colombian Shakira triggered to publish the hassle out of social networks, a petition to the Spanish government to let go of the children, the walk before the pandemic coronavirus.

The singer is not in the quarantine with her partner Gerald pique and his two sons, but apparently, go well.

Shak pointed out that the children, the walks allowed, as the dogs, comments that enraged even more in social networks.

You may be interested in: Shakira wants to ” create awareness coronavirus, and criticized the leaders

If allowed, walk dogs, or adults to buy, to think of would be to allow a solution, but this right to the children, the sun and air, need to your physical and mental health, wrote the famous.

¡Follow us on Facebook and get more Show News!

The Internet users are of the opinion that the singer threaten their own children with this petition; although, the singer pointed out that this should be done in accompanied by an adult and under the restrictions set by the government.

Also read: Mhoni seer: Shakira is solved by confession, which is Gerald pique

Urgiría the government to consider a policy that allows an adult tasked to pull a child to walk, although this is subject to the restrictions, the experts hold, and where the rules of distance and health.

Definitely, the comments of the star were not to be included Colombian well, Internet users.