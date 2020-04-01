So is Predator Thronos, chair gaming from Acer that is worth 25,000 euros

In the world of PC gaming accessories and peripherals of all kinds and for all pockets. Keyboards, mice, mousepads, monitors, and much more. By putting a couple of examples, you can take a look at the analysis that we put out of the pack Firefly HyperFlux and keyboard Razer Blackwidow Elite.

Today we see a chair gaming a very special that has been put up for sale Acer. According to the company, with Acer Predator Thronos aim to leave behind the outdated to make way for the new. We are talking about a chair custom that promises to improve the immersion while we played. For a start, it has a cabin powered with a single click of the mouse allows us to change the position.

Acer Predator Thronos includes three screens curves. It also has a base to put both the keyboard and the mouse. On one side we find a bracket to put two cans of our favorite beverage. On the other hand, they could not miss the lights RGB. The exterior design is based on metal and have lights.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZ0AYlAqnNc(/embed)

If before we said that includes three monitorswe have to say the same for the keyboard (Predator Aethon 500), mouse (Predator Cestus 510), headphones (Predator Galea 300) and the PC (Predator Orion 9000).

This all has a price and is not cheap. Acer Predator Thronos is already available in Spain for 24.999 euros. The price includes both the delivery and the mounting of it all. In short, not highlighted in terms of the number of units sold.

How do you like Acer Predator Thronos?