Taylor Swift, launched herself a few questions from the press a message of feminist

The star of the song Taylor Swift he denounced in an interview that for his upcoming 30 birthday, many journalists are wondering about their future plans to be a mother, from what he insured that women “more than incubators“babies.
“People take you to catch up a little bit of time, I understand that, but it is good that we can say to ourselves, ‘Hey, you know it, we are more than incubators‘. You don’t have to ask why someone, just because they twenty years and it is a woman,” said Swfit of the magazine People during an interview for their special issue on the persons of the year, will be released this Friday.
For Taylor “rude“many journalists ask women directly for their plans to start a family, if you are of a certain age.
“The more women Express their discomfort in social situations, more and more the social norm is that people ask questions at parties, the type of theWhen are you going to start a family?’ so quickly as to correspond to the age of 25, said of Swift. It is a little rude“.
The singer, who fell already responded in a manner similar to that in a radio interview this spring, which allow the question to his plans for “down and start a family”.
“I do not believe that a man you are prompted for this only if he is 30 years old, so I’m not going to answer this question, “he explained.
What if you answered Swift was on the way, in the, in the, in the course of time, and overcomes the barrier of 30 years.
“There are certain areas of my thinking, which I visit as often as estresarme through my body estresarme of fashion, estresarme for the people who think I’m great, estresarme of people who really believe in everything about me. You throw the things that are useful,” said.
“That’s what I think we all try to do when we get older, and just wait, you are also wiser!”, he called.
Recently, Swift has been called, “artist of the decade“from the American Music Awards, a title, the a great position of honor, together with icons such as Elvis Presley (1950), The Beatles (1960), Stevie Wonder (1970) and Michael Jackson (1980).
(With information from REUTERS)