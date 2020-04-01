Taylor Swift regrabará your songs to be in control of your catalog. | AP

The pop-star Taylor Swift before the release of their album “Lover”, plan new releases of their first albums to have the last word in a dispute over the rights to their music.

The message inspires the struggle of the singer with the award for industry Scooter Braunwho’s Big Machine Label Group recently bought about your company Ithaca Holdings, an agreement in the amount of 300 million us dollars, the majority receive a participation to the master (original-recordings) by Swift.

The owner of the coveted master’s degree you can determine how they reproduce and sell the songs. “I emptied my life’s work,” said Swift, 29 years old, when the news of the agreement will be announced in June.

Now the successful artist is making sure that you regain control. When asked about the possibility of the recording of their first six albums, four platinum awards in an interview with CBS Sunday morning, the interpreter “The Lover” he said that the option is likely to be.

If you are asked: “how would you like that?” she replied: “oh, Yes,” a breakthrough for the interview.

The dramatic action made more difficult by time constraints in each of his first contracts was for the first time with the Big Machine Label Group in 2005, when he was still a teenager – but it is still possible.

Swift has the rights of the letters and compositions of their songs, which means that it could burn new versions, without having access to the master’s degree.

Their previous agreements is not known, but in General, time restrictions prevent the artists, the works to publish regrabados, to spend three to five years after their first publication. The debut album the singer was released in 2006, while their last album came in the year 2017.

In the year 2018, the superstar signed a new contract with Republic Records and Universal Music Group.

The assets of Taylor Swift and her large network would help in the music industry, because you need the support of their former employees in the songs, which are competitive, with their original versions.