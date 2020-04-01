The best ‘cosplays’ of Jessica Nigri

Until the year 2009 the name of Jessica Nigri it was not very well known in the network, but from that in that same year was presented in the San Diego Comic-Con with an outfit of ‘Pikachu Sexy’his name began to revolutionize the Internet and the hormones of a crowd of teens. After this he became the image of the video game ‘Gears of War’ Microsoft and a couple of years later in the face of the heroine of the game ‘Lollipop Chainsaw’although due to their suggestive attire, was expelled from the convention Past East 2012.

Since then, his name has been associated with the world of ‘cosplay’, becoming an icon ies) within this, particularly for their tight outfits. We have been rained agreements to put a face to different characters focused on the world of the video game and has become a character of the conventions of comics. It is for this reason that we have decided to collect their ‘cosplays’ most iconic and impressive, as if one thing is certain, it is that the quality of these is amazing on numerous occasions.

Source: Jessica Nigri Fan Page