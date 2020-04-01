The controversy surrounding the new film from Clint Eastwood, it results in the performance of cuteness in the production of the ticket – notes – Glamurama

Under the direction of Clint Eastwood, “in the case of Richard Jewell” debuted this weekend in the United States, and, as is always the case with the majority of the work carried out under the direction of acclaimed actor and Director, made it to the big screen in the country, what to talk of nothing. The film deals with the true story of a North American, was wrongly of involvement in the bomb attack accused during the Olympic games in Atlanta in 1996.

Richard Jewell, that is to say, the security in question, and the one who gives the name of the Band, in which he is played by Paul Walter Hauser), and he saved several of the victims during the tragedy, but in the end it turned out to be consider by the FBI as one of the main suspects of the crime of terrorism, and in view of the above, it was vilanizado for a large part of the American press to be found not guilty, and 88 days after the incident.

But the Problem has to do in this case, it is nothing to do with the “security hero”, but one of the reporters featured in “The Case of Richard Jewell” Kathy Scruggs, who lives, and Olivia Wilde in the drama of the story. In one of the scenes of the production, oscar Wilde, is in bed with an FBI agent, and that Scruggs would have done it, with the aim of, confidential information from the investigation into the attack, which shocked the world and it is 23 years old.

Scruggs, however, it is clear that the close contact has ever taken place, and the newspaper for which they worked at the time, “Atlanta Journal-Constitution,” he said in an open letter that those who were responsible for “The Case of Richard Jewell” to make the audience clear that some of the events, the touches in your plot, based on true events reimaginados with the freedom to be creative, and not necessarily the reality.

The document was sent to Estwood, the screenwriter, Billy Ray, and the studio, Warner Bros., has produced it and the film distributed. And the public, that he always enjoyed, on the side, thought for years, and no one seems to be, the legendary star of Hollywood of that time: “in the case of Richard Jewell” had a turnover of US$ 5 million (Us$ 20.4 million) at the box office, american, between Friday and Sunday, a number that is significantly below the amounts raised in the first game for the others to long for him. (For The Anderson’s market)