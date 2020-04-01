The dance-virus-a group of health care to the rhythm of Beyoncé

The health staff to carry weeks to fight tirelessly against the coronavirus. The hospitals are saturated, and the work of health care workers is exhausting, both physically and mentally. Therefore, there is the moment in which these workers need to separate and also to laugh in the middle of all the drama try.

Therefore, it is not surprising that viralicen the videos, in which the toilets they leave their routines to encourage others. This is what happened, with a video that circulates through the networks, where you can see how different health care professionals equipped to prevent the spread of the COVID-19-dancing Single Ladies of Beyoncé.









“This it is, that is aplaudirles twice”Henry Warden, of the Twitter write-user, the video has already released more than a million reproductions. Most of the reactions to the video were very positive.











However, there are other users who have protested, by the attitude of the protagonists in the video.









