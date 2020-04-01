The eldest son of Angelina Jolie back to the house

Angelina Jolie’s Children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, Vivienne

The last couple of days Angelina Jolie to meet the parents of six children, and after MaddoxThe 18-year-old returned recently to his home. The eldest son of the actor and the Brad Pitt it is a study at the University of Yonsei in Seoul, South Korea, which has been exposed to a coronavirus, the courses due to the growing pandemic of the new.

After the closure of the University, Maddox returned to the United States, and is now at home in quarantine with their mother and their brothers, in People16, Zahara15 , Shiloh13, and the twins Knox and Hotel11 years old.

“The brothers are in the house with Angelina, but I continue to be, Brad Pitt, and you maintain regular visits”said a source close to the family name. News. “They continue to do their homework, practice languages, play instruments, have fun to play in society, help in the kitchensaid the same source.

It should be remembered that Angelina Jolie was very concerned about the current situation that the world is in to that he donated a million dollars (about 9100 euro) to the organization In which the child is Hungry, was the distribution of food and aid to children in need around the world.