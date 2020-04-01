The film of comic books with Angelina Jolie to get that kiss gay

Since the end of last year, the President of the studios of Marvel, Kevin Feige, has said it would bring in more representation of the world of heroes. The promise begins to be fulfilled.
In addition to the revelation that the Valkyrie of Thor is a lesbian,,, the Board of management confirms that The Eternal, permanent, with Angelina Jolie, would be the first hero of the gay is in the MCU. Now, this character has been revealed to you.
The hero is one of those forever, and it’s lived about Phastos, Brian Tyree Henry. The confirmation was made by the actor, Haaz Sleiman, who is the man, the character in the Film. The artist will also be information about the relationship between the two characters. The ” NewNowNext, Sleiman also declared that the couple’s relationship in the foreground. Fans of the Marvel comics is a kiss between Phastos and her husband. The movies are so bad, in the comic books, the whole world has forgotten
“To be sure. This is an exciting and beautiful kiss. Everyone on the set to tears. For me, this is a very important and loving, as it is a family that is gay, and it’s nice,” said the well-known. Sleiman gave a lot of praise for the partner in the scene. Brian Tyree Henry is such a great actor and he has a lot of, the beauty of the paper. At some point, I saw his eyes light up like those of a child, and I think it is important to remember that we, the community of LGBTQ+ and, since we were kids,” finished Sleiman. “All of the Above from Marvel Studios, and it shows a very exciting time for super-heroes in the universe, a cinematic Marvel, aliens, ancestors, you, the, life on earth in secret for over a thousand years. After the events of the Avengers: deadline, a tragedy that is unexpected, that you come out of the shadows, and come together again, on the way to the oldest of mankind, and the Deviant”. “The cast is amazing and includes Richard Madden, as the powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as a lover of mankind, Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani, like a powerful cosmic beings Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as a super-fast, Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry, the clever inventor of Phastos, Salma Hayak, as a wise woman and spiritual leader, Ajak, Mildred McHugh, as the eternally young woman, Spire, Don Lee, and the mighty epic of Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan, how far Druig, and Angelina Jolie as a brave warrior Topic. Kit Harrington is Dane Whitman,” reads the synopsis. Marvel spoils the Avengers: the Ultimate return of the “Iron Man”
The plot of the Eternal States that the film will take place after the upcoming appointment, but all the evidence suggests that there are also insights into the ancient past of the MCU. The timeless hits theaters in October of this year.
