The maximum · handcuffs, Geisy Arruda, be careful in the bathtub, it creates a climate, in a hot-web and you will enjoy it

GROUP PROFILE Brazil, Argentina, Portugal and Uruguay

Jbrown |

The course of history

BOYS |

You |

Exitoína |

Maximum

Sportbuzz |

Leisure and recreation |

I’m+ I |

Viva mais

THE PROFILE OF THE TARGET GROUP FOR BRAZIL:

The page views of 252.014.284 (jun-2019)

Visitors 65.904.448 (jun-2019)

A PROFILE of Brazil

Av. Eusébio Matoso, 1.375, 5. Floor, 05423-905 in São Paulo, SP, Brazil

Post on the Group profile

+55 (11) 2197-2000 or comercialon@caras.com.br

Click here to find out about our media Kit

The Copyright Group Profile. All rights reserved. It is forbidden to reproduce any part of the content of this page by any means, electronic, mechanical, or printed form without the Express written permission of the Perfil.com Ltd.