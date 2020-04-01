the new factory of successes in the music industry

Throughout the history of music, the record companies have certain strategies to bring their work to the top of the music charts and thus be able to generate profits.

Before, it was the mythical radio that had everyone waiting for the start of their favorite program and be able to ask for the song fashionable, then with the arrival of television and MTVthe music videos were also a way to make a song hit and for the same reason, the budget for these audiovisual pieces was much larger than it is today.

Then came the turn of the presentations on TV, from talk shows, lates, concerts, television and awards that had millions of viewers around the world with controversial and presentations that had only one goal: to give of what to speak, it is only a matter of remember the trio of divas Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilerawith its performance that in addition to several hits including a medley, had a kiss lesbians, in addition to an approach to “casual” of a annoying Justin Timberakethat at that time, I was out with the princess of pop, managing to be a permanent topic in the media and generating a sales increase in those involved.

Lately, all of these formulas are not the most effective, and with the advent of streaming, the tickets are going to be more focused on the playlists of viral and popular platforms Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and its similar.

But who would think that a platform that is not primarily focused on the music as much as TikTok, would be a factory of hits, taking their issues viral to the top of the charts all over the world?

What is TikTok?

Let us start from the base: before known in the market as music.ly, TikTok it is a chinese social networking videos and this 2020 has won multiple followers, being the app most downloaded in 2018 and 2019, and the seventh of the last decade with more than a billion downloads.

TikTok allows its users to create short videos, using music or audio, to a base of dances, lip-sync or activities of 3 to 60 seconds.

The younger generations are the ones that spend more time in this application, since according to statistics, the 41% of its active users are people who are around between 16 and 24 years old.

A factory of hits

Because without a doubt, TikTok is the application of the time, but it could also be considered one of the large factories of successes in the world todaydue to their dances, challenges, and lip-sync viral all its users can replicate the style that most appeal to them, because if there is something that offers the app, is that there is no limit to generate content.

And example of this is the long list of songs that have become successful since last year, thanks to the platform and that is on the rise.

For example, the song’s most successful 2019, “Old Town Road” the rapper Lil Nas X he began his wrath on TikTok and what happened? snatched from the hands of the record to Mariah Carey of the song with more weeks in the number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 weeks.

Another case and quite curious is the of “Truth Hurts” the rapper Lizzo, that managed to be another of the topics that gained popularity thanks to TikTok, the odd thing is that this song it was launched in 2017 and its heyday was in the midst of the release of their debut album “Cuz I Love You” in mid-2019, so that it had to be included in a deluxe edition and to be re-released as a single. Its result was to be number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and get the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance.

The most recent case is that of rapper Doja Cat, which has managed to be blessed with several of their themes for the app, including “Candy” and “MOOO!”but the great breakthrought what had “Say So”, which is currently nearing the top 10 of all global lists.

One of the reasons for the “Say So” has become a monster viral TikTok is your dance, created by the user, Haley Sharpe, and that came to be replicated by millions of users.

It was both the anger causado by the subject, Doja Cat has used the dance in their presentations and if that is not enough, invited to the creative Haley Sharpe to participate in the music video to recreate the choreography.

The controversy

Yes, the impact of TikTok in the industry has not been exempt of controversy, due to the few royalties that delivery platform to the artists, despite generating millions of views day-to-day.

The rap group iLOVEFRiDAY, authors of “Mia Khalifa”one of the first viral TikTok, said to Pitchfork that, while the topic generated large profits on platforms such as Spotify, Youtube or Apple Music none of them came out of the app china.

And despite the fact that has not yet been declared some form of profit for the artists, it is likely that within a short time there, especially if it is reported that TikTok is valued at 75 billion dollars, 3 times more than Spotify, to give an example.

What is certain is that TikTok can transform today to a song on a success, being a powerful platform within the music industry and that its impact is just beginning.

