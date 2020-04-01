The photos show Jennifer Lawrence naked leaked on the internet

Jennifer Lawrence has said that he was going to the providncias legal against the person, to play with the images (Photo: REUTERS/Eric Thaye)

The images that were supposedly on the actress Jennifer Lawrence naked leaked onto the internet on Sunday (31/8). A hacker would have the images of the actress, in a frum. have published In the first post, j has been deleted, but the clicks are. circulating on the internet

In accordance with the Buzzfedd, the photos were stolen, and in a back-up system in the cloud, store the files on the cell line) out of the box. Because of the non-compliance with the security, the hacker, the pictures was able.

Read more notcias in the world

The frum, the hack, should it be said, more than 60 photos of the actress, in addition to movies. The alleged Nude photos of other celebrities such as Kirsten Dunst, Victoria Justice and Mary Winstead, Selena Gomez, Kate Upton and Ariana Grande were also posted on 4chan.

(Photo: The Internet/Play)

(Photo: Twitter/Play)

Actress Victoria Justice denied that the photos that would show her naked to be true. “Those are naked photos only FAKE people. Let me say, to cut the evil by the root right now,” wrote the actress on social media.

These so called Nudes of me are FAKE people. Let me nip this in the Bud now. *Word game* — Victoria Justice (@Victoria Justice) August 31, 2014

The Website Hollywood Life, the team of Jennifer Lawrence, he said that this is a clear violao online. “It is obvious, violao online. The authorities have been contacted and will take the necessary measures against those who have stolen, who responded with shots, publicao.

Support

On Twitter, the fs, the singer of the #JenniferLawrenceWeSupportYou, that was one of the most discussed topics in social media. After about an hour divulgao of the images and the message of support for the actress tuitada was about 9.6 billion times.

In other cases,

Jennifer Lawrence in the first of the famous to see it in the photos leaked on the internet. Among the most well-known is that of the actress, Scarlett Johannson, and the Brazilian experience, Carolina Dieckman.