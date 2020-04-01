The playful revelation of Shakira: “I think about other things instead of Paw Patrol”

1. april 2020 1:41 PM

The Colombian singer revealed details of her quarantine in addition to Gerard pique and his two sons, Sascha and Milan.

Shakira is one of the artists who saw their calendar changed due to the increasing spread of the coronavirus. It is so, that the singer had planned a new start in mid-March, then what was his intense preparation on the Super Bowl held in the first week of February.

For this reason, the Colombian artist in quarantine in addition to is Gerard Piquéyour partner and your two children, the little Sasha and Milan. Shakira is constantly with his children, and this seems to impact on the family dynamics.

Is Gerard Piqué published a video of her studying philosophy and Shakira told why she does it. “Only a benign course for ancient philosophy at the University of Pennsylvania,” he began in a tweet published on her official account.

“It is productive to, the restriction of freedom of movement,” said the Colombian singer. “I have the power to think about other things instead of the Paw Patrol!”, said Shakira focus in the number of children watching your children.

Just a benign ancient philosophy course at @Penn to make the confinement-productive. I have to be able to think about other things rather than Paw Patrol!! https://t.co/fyZnw2Iu3J — Shakira (@shakira) March 27, 2020

A few days ago, Shakira also the message for the ruler was in the news in the middle of the pandemic. “To get to know the situation of parents with small children in this difficult time of the quarantine, I feel for those that do not have an outdoor area or a balcony, so that your children breathe clean air,” said a part of the explanation of the artist.