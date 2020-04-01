The son of Hollywood legends Anne Meara and Jerry Stiller, Ben Stiller, prepare a document on the two – notes – Glamurama

The son of two Hollywood legends, a couple of comedians Anne Meara and Jerry Stiller, Ben Stiller is developing a documentary about the two. The actor revealed during an interview with Stephen Colbert, the met had on that Tuesday, at the Film Festival in Montclair, New Jersey, in the United States.

Today, 91 years old, she father, had together with Meara in the stage of the TV show ” Ed Sullivan, one of the largest platforms in the show business during the decades of the 1960s and 1970s-no less than 30 times, and it is the Zoolander to the big screen, most of the now you to in the doc.

To be Meara and Stiller were married in the year 1954 to his death in the year 2015, and for years has been successful, as a couple of stand-up comedy, Stiller and Meara, which was transformed in 1986 on the TV sitcom, “The Stiller and Meara Show”. Before you Leave, the 53-year-old, and they were showing the parents of Amy Stiller, the 57-year-old, who is also an actress. (For The Anderson’s market)