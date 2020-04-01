Things that never (or almost never) had occurred prior to the coronavirus

The pandemic coronavirus has many dimensions: the health –the most urgent, without doubt, the economic, the social… The world that we knew is not the same and probably will not be.

One of these dimensions, to test the magnitude of the issue that we are trying to, is the events and appointments that were routine our that have not been held or they will take longer to be held. These are things that never (or almost never) had happened before the coronavirus. Cancellation or postponement of trade fairs, congresses, contests, sporting events, tv programs… Here we collect some of them in different areas:

1. The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

The appointment with the technology in the city of barcelona was not the first cancellation on a global scale, but in Spain, a cancellation that came weeks before the virus was expanded for our country, and that led to not a few criticisms.

After the output and drabs of various companies in the sector, many of them giants, the organizers of the Mobile World Congress were forced to take the blind to the edition of 2020, when he already had almost everything ready. The cancellation was unprecedented: the event was celebrating without interruption since the year in which it was created, 2006. It is expected that the Mobile will continue to be held in Barcelona from 2021 until at least 2023.

2. The Eurovision song contest

The bad news came to the eurofans in the mid of the month of march: the annual meeting of the music competition more often the planet, which was to take place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, was canceled. Not deferred, not. It is also: as well, at palo seco.

The cancellation of Eurovision 2020 is the first of its long history of 64 years. The European Union of Broadcasting (EBU), organisers of the festival, they also announced the cancellation that the artists of the countries that would could represent their country in the edition of 2021, that will also be in Rotterdam. Blas Cantó, representative of Spain, accepted the offer of the RTVE. What may not be is to repeat the song –less bad–.

3. The Fallas of Valencia

Resisted, but finally the authorities in the valencian entered in reason. With just over 1,600 infected in Spain, Ximo Puig, president of the Generalitat Valenciana, announced the bad news: the Failures, in addition to the Magdalena 2020 in Castellónwere suspended until further notice. A historical fact.

Since the year 1896, this event is iconic and characteristic of the city of Valencia had only been suspended on five occasions: by the Cuban War, the Civil War and a protest by a city tax. We will have to wait to see if this suspension of the Failures caused by the coronavirus is final or is postponed. The second is more likely, since they are the main tourist attraction of the city, in addition to the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity according to Unesco.

4. The Glastonbury festival

Several large festivals have announced its cancellation or postponement –as, for example, in Spain, the Primavera Sound of Barcelona–. But one of the cancellations that has hurt has been the Glastonbury festival, which in this 2020 celebrated its 50th anniversary. While from 1970 and 1981 were held in only five editions, since then Glastonbury has been held almost uninterruptedly.

The cancellation came just five days after the british festival desvelara your poster for such an occasion. In the county of Somerset were going to take appointment between the 24th and the 28th of June big names of the music industry such as Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Pet Shop Boys, Dua Lipa, or Taylor Swift.

In a statement, the festival claimed that the cancellation was the “only viable option”. “We regret to announce this, but Glastonbury 2020 has to be cancelled. This will be a fallow year forced for the festival”, emphasized the organization.

5. The Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020

Also took nippon authorities –despite the pressures of the IOC– in making the decision, but eventually reality prevailed: the Tokyo Olympics 2020 were suspended. Since we celebrate the Olympic Games –the Olympics of modern–, that began in Athens in 1896, just been cancelled by the two world wars. Not even the attack of Black September against the olympic delegation, the israeli managed to paralyze the Games of Munich in 1972. Every four years, this appointment with the sports world is held in uninterrupted except those times of war and extraordinary that we have just quoted.

The edit of Tokyo in 2020, which is not cancelled but postponed to 2021, represents a historical fact: never before had broken that scheme to celebrate it every four years. For this reason, the olympic games, Tokyo will continue to be called “2020”, even though they take place during the summer of 2021. The following Olympic Games, with headquarters in Paris (2024) and Los Angeles (2028) will be held, if there is a virus or a war that prevents us from doing, in their respective years.

6. The NBA

The NBA also announced the suspension of its regular season. He did so after the French player Rudy Gobert, center for the Utah Jazz, to be positive for coronavirus. So, what seemed unthinkable, a downturn in totalit produced in the best basketball league in the world.

This is not the first suspension that suffers the NBA. Already in the season of 1998-99 and 2011-12 is suspended a part of the season and not played the 82 games they used to play. Both cases were caused by lockouts. However, those stops were accommodated through and, although not with all the games, the seasons were completed.

The bombing at the Boston Marathon in 2013 also caused a kind of break. The match between the Celtics and the Pacers, which was celebrated on the same day of the attack, not played and was not postponed or played on another date, so that both franchises ended the regular season with 81 games instead of 82.

All these precedents seem minimal when compared with the crisis of this season. The coronavirus has caused the league to stand, but the intention is to resume at the point it was. We’ll see if they succeed.

7. The Pride LGBTI+ in Madrid

The first week of July in Madrid is always a synonym of diversity, claim and parties everywhere. The Pride LGBTI+ is one of the annual events most important of the capital, with an influx more than many other so typical of San Isidro. Well, because this year also will be held. At least on the dates that we are used to. Just as important is the Pride in Madrid in 2017, the city held the World Pridethe event on LGBTI+ more important in the world. This is the first time since being held is cancelled this appointment.

But the coronavirus has also been able to with the rainbow. The organizers announced the suspension of the manifestation of the state in Spain and of the almost two weeks of festival, concerts and events that were going to flood into Madrid the first week of July. In a statement from Madrid Pride (MADO), as the organizers reported that “the Pride will take place when the health and safety conditions are adequate and as well being guaranteed by the health authorities and the security forces. However, FELGTB, COGAM and AEGAL will continue to work to ensure your celebration when possible”. Still has not announced the new date.

8. The european Championship of 2020

Another of the great sporting events of 2020, the european football Championship, has suffered in his own meats the effects of coronavirus. UEFA announced on 17 march that the Euro 2020, which was to be held between June and July in cities 12 different associations in the old continent, something that was going to be unpublished. It still will be, but in the summer of 2021. And is that the idea is that the format is kept the same way, with twelve cities and twelve stadiums as hosts of the european Championship. It is the first time that is delayed this european competition since its first edition in 1960.

The reason for this delay lies not only in the celebration of the own Euro –are discouraged on those dates, much more considering that would take place in several countries. The break in the national leagues of european, as well as in the mainland, it will very likely that some of these need to be extended into the summer.

9. Wimbledon

Last but not least, Wimbledon. The tournament English was the first Grand Slam of the tennis season to announce its cancellation due to this global pandemic. I was scheduled between 29 June to 12 July. This is the first time that it is not celebrated since the Second World War. The edition number 134 of Wimbledon will be played from June 28 to July 11, 2021.