“Today | In the week of release, an EP by Jean Tassy has streams of almost half a million

With more than 400 thousand listeners in less of a month on Spotify Jean Tassy published on the last day of the 20. March in all digital platforms, the band I. The production brought in three new songs, and he raised almost half a million streams on digital platforms in its first week of release.

With a production signed by the Iuri Rio BrancoEP I it includes finding the right dose and on Those days, the show that most of the music of the artist. The project came with the music video, which now has over 100 million views on Youtube.

The project is part of a sequence of transactions, which began in the year 2018 with an EPs “The day before yesterday” and “On the day beforeShe brought songs such as “don’ T Give”, “Send A Signal”, “as long as I’m There to have been” and “I have Dreamed”. This year, the artist is referred to you start the “Morning”, in the second half of the year.

In addition, Tassy partnered up with Mc Maha and Zero in a single “Without The Commitment”the mixed with the sounds of the performers, the different moments, feelings, and embracing melodies in the key of R&B with elements of funk, in Brazil. The offer is available across all digital platforms.