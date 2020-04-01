Video of Jennifer Lopez without makeup, disheveled and complaining at the latest after 8 hours should a manicure

Jennifer Lopez you have a team of consultants and stylists, the always, and thus also to everyday personal and every time, if you attended events or photo shoots.

But in the quarantine, which had all the artist, your own stylist. Many of the actors had a hair cut trust in the talent of their partners, and now Jennifer Lopez, he was as a manicure.

Jennifer Lopez, the natural jerk manicure in the house

Alex Rodriguez, promised, J. Lo, shared the moment in which the singer was due to their manicure at home, given the impossibility of leaving, or visit your stylist.

In the clip, published in the history of the ex de bolivia, the interpreter ‘ring’ without make-up, a little disheveled, ends of your manicure.

J. Lo take the experience of grace and shows the result at the end of the say message mode: “it took Me 8 hours (…) now I have a new perspective on the work of Tom Bachik, never I’m going to, the propaganda again”.

Tom Bachik is the nail artist at nails by J. Lo, and many other cares to fix celebrities in the world, and now see how difficult it is to be recognized his work by J. that it never pushed more so that you are ready.

In quarantine, Jennifer Lopez along with Alex Rodriguez and sons, who have used by anyone to share train a lot more time for the family, and play baseball with the old star of the Yankees.

View this post on Instagram Not Opening Day. No Sunday Night Baseball. . Not sell-out to many”. Non-seventh-inning-stretch rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” . Not a problem! Since we can’t go out to the ballgame” right now, we had it here. . Yesterday was our Saturday Game of the Week. ⚾ In a while We are hit, we threw, we played catch, we caught ground balls and pop flies. We laughed. We exercised. It’s a reminder of how much fun you can have with people you love … with just a bat, glove and a few balls. . This time off has reminded me how important it is to slow down and spend time with family. In my case, that means playing board games, online yourself at TikTok, trying to cook, and dressing up. 😀 . Yesterday so what a valuable lesson on the importance of social connection. We all need to take care of yourself, mentally and physically, and also be respectful of the health and well-being of others. At a time when people need to stay apart, we can still find other ways to feel togetherness. . Find ways to exercise. Find ways to reduce stress. Find ways to stay in touch with those you can’t be with in person right now. Stay connected, and most importantly, stay safe! Post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@of AROD) on Mar 29, 2020 at 5:57am PDT

In your profile of Instagram, the entrepreneur now has shown that training units, in addition to her daughters, J. Lo, and their children, a practice in which all have shown their skills for the sport.

View this post on Instagram Today was a dream day for me. First, I’d like to thank everyone who tuned in to watch my first of AROD, the baseball clinic. I hope you guys learned something and enjoyed it as much as I enjoyed doing it! . I mentioned this during the livestream, but do you know what Shakespeare did when he was quarantined because of the plague? I wrote King Lear. You can let this time pass you by, or you can seize it and use it to work on your swing, watch a ton of video and make yourself a better player. Or better anything, for that matter. . . You can also use it to spend quality time with family. We had a blast playing a little baseball in the yard with the four powerful young women in my life. . When I was their age, I couldn ‘ t afford bats, balls ⚾ love it. and gloves. I was lucky to have great mentors to look out for me, and for the @bgcmiamidade giving me a place to play. . Yesterday, it was so much fun watching them take some cuts. The only depressing part was watching Jen’s lock in on her swing and the launch of the one. What can’t she do? She even hits better than I do! #ShesANatural 🔱 Post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@of AROD) on Mar 23, 2020 at 8:33pm PDT

We recommend that you video: