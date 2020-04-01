Which helps again and again: Rihanna and Jay-Z make a millionaire a donation for the support in the fight against the covid-19 | Shows Awakens America

francisca: we are still there for you.
remember that you home. this
times of crisis, rihanna and
the rapper jay-z enters
list of famous have
wanted to help, and dona
1.000.000 ólares each
traés of the respective
foundations.
carlos: that says to me that you see that
wakes aérica, because I have him
peía the millionaires,
donaran and is doing what esán
through these two .
with 1,000,000 ólares
looking for support
undocumented workers
in the prison, to the homeless, food
seniors and
the children of staff ü
the esán on the front
fight, fight with esán
this epidemic.
francisca: last week
fundacón rihanna anuncó the
donacón of 5,000,000 of
ólares for the invitations
the esán fight
virus in the United States
also in the Caribbean yáfrica.
how mencionabas,
carlos, more and more
by adding to this the donations for
tried so many needy
these times.
carlos: this kind of