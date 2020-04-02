Asuncionico 2020 confirms dates Lana Del Rey, The Strokes, and Fito Páez at the Jockey Club

The megafestival annual Asuncionico will be held on 31 march and 7 April 2020 at the Jockey Club del Paraguay. The event has confirmed to the artists Lana Del Rey, The Strokes, and Fito Páez, among a dozen of the heavyweights of the show. Tickets are on sale in Allacces.com.py

After the amazing edition Asuncionico 2019, returns for its fourth edition, the festival brings together the best of music, art and gastronomy in Paraguay, with 3 stages and big bands international. The megaevento is a holistic experience for all ages: children, adolescents, and adults, who join in an event that invites you to live music days unforgettable.

Among other bands confirmed are can cite to La Vela Puerca, ratones Paranoicos, The Lumineers, La Vela Puerca, Airbag, Natiruts, WOS, in addition to the presence of Martin Garrix, as well as several local, including Flou, Paiko, Salamander, Purahei Soul, Dali, Mocasinos, Funkchula.

Asuncionico is the festival of festivals, held in Asunción – Paraguay, convenes annually to the best bands, international and local, in the previous editions, presented Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, Free Ladies, Lenny Kravitz, Twenty One Pilots, Steve Aoki, Snow Patrol, Kungs, Paul London, Interpol, Gorillaz, The Killers, Jack White, Imagine Dragons, Calvin Harris, Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters, Skrillex, Major Lazer, Galantis, Kasabian, Kygo, The Smashing Pumpkins, Kongos, Foster The People, Alt-J, Interpol, Babasónicos, Metronomy, Alan Walker, St. Vincent, Fitz and the Tantrums, Dillon Francis, Milky Chance, Turf, The Kooks, Bastille, Yellow Claw, Mon Laferte, Sofi Tukker, and more.

The sale points to purchase physical tickets:

– Asunciónico Store in the Promenade Gallery

SCHEDULE OF ATTENTION: Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 21:00 hs., Saturday 9:00 to 22:00 hs. and Sundays 10:00 to 21:00 hs.

– Staff House-Central

Avda. Spain almost Maximum Lira

SCHEDULE OF ATTENTION: Monday to Friday from 8:00 to 18:00 hs. and Saturdays from 8:00 to 12:00 pm.

– Office of G5pro Assumption

Malutín 782 almost Tte. Vera

SCHEDULE OF ATTENTION: Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 18:00 hs. and Saturdays from 10:00 to 14:00 hs.

– Office of G5pro Fernando de la Mora

Avda. Mcal. Lopez 2585 almost Insaurralde (access, parking FACES)

HOURS OF operation: Monday to Thursday:9: 00 to 17:00 hs., Friday and Saturday from 9:00 to 00:00 hs.

Asuncionico is presented by FLOW MUSIC XP, and Samsung.