Geisy Arruda muda o visual ” and asks the opinion of his followers on Instagram

The muse has left, the trailer of love
From: Isabella Ellin | 02 April, 06:07 pm
In the early hours of the morning this Wednesday (01), Geisy Arruda, crack sob of the more than 1.9 million followers on Instagram.
Muse have a different design. Glasses, Geisy has posted a series of photos to show off your new accessory, he asked the opinion of the supporters in the stories. In the caption of the photo, a joke: “I have sunglasses on in the sun just to look, the better…”
The publication has received more than 36-thousand-liked, and he gave many compliments to the muse.
“It was perfect, wearing a pair of glasses,” said one of the followers. “The money, isn’t it? When I first started watching the video, I thought it was someone else”, and he is a second. “I know there are no princesses, but you have made it a point to come out of a fairy tale,” joked another.
