Geisy Arruda muda o visual ” and asks the opinion of his followers on Instagram

The muse has left, the trailer of love

In the early hours of the morning this Wednesday (01), Geisy Arruda, crack sob of the more than 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

Muse have a different design. Glasses, Geisy has posted a series of photos to show off your new accessory, he asked the opinion of the supporters in the stories. In the caption of the photo, a joke: “I have sunglasses on in the sun just to look, the better…”

The publication has received more than 36-thousand-liked, and he gave many compliments to the muse.

“It was perfect, wearing a pair of glasses,” said one of the followers. “The money, isn’t it? When I first started watching the video, I thought it was someone else”, and he is a second. “I know there are no princesses, but you have made it a point to come out of a fairy tale,” joked another.

MOST OF THE GEISY ARRUDA”: Geisy Arruda gives tips to survive in quarantine: “be careful!” Geisy Arruda is back to the releases-photo-of-new essay: “what is The stuff?”

Check out what is happening in the world of the famous

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SjLCFZ5bJ4(/embed)