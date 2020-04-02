Jay-Z and Rihanna donates $2 million for the fight against the coronavirus

The singer wanted to have Rihanna and rapper Jay-Z, add your two cents, with the aim of combating the pandemic of the coronavirus, both in Los Angeles and in New York, so donations is a million dollars per person over their respective foundations.

The funds of the Foundation by Rihanna, the Clara Lionel Foundation, Jay-Z-Shawn Carter iran, in particular in the support of workers without papers, and the prisoners, the homeless, the elderly, and the children of the medical personnel that are fighting in two cities against the epidemic in the United States is already the sum of more than 181,000 on people.

According to information from El Universal andl the money will be delivered directly to organizations such as the American civil liberties Union (ACLU), the coalition of immigration of New York, the Fund of the mayor of Los Angeles and the Fund for the public schools as well as childcare, food and school supplies for the children of health professionals and the emergency services.

“In times of crisis, it is imperative that we come together as a community to ensure that we all, especially the most vulnerable, have access to basic needs: accommodation, health, nutrition and education”, the mother of Jay-Z, Gloria Carter, in the role of the consultant, the delegates in the Foundation of your son. informs in a press release, The only way this pandemic is through love and action”he added.

In the last week, the Foundation Rihanna Clara Lionel announced, we would make a donation of US$5 million in grants to organizations working on the ground in the fight against the virus in the United States, the Caribbean and Africa.

USA is the land of world, more infections coronavirus reported with a number that amounted to 181,000 cases, to the extent that the epicenter of the pandemic in the nation is located in the city of New York with more than 40,000 cases, in the case of Los Angeles amounts to 2,500.