Katy Perry surprised with a pair of unusual shoes pineapple

1. april, 2020 22:16

The singer is not left behind in the world of fashion. Katy Perry wore and surprised everyone with a pair of fancy shoes from pineapple.

Without a doubt, the world of fashion, the most original of all is a. It is so that Katy Perry not wanting to be left behind and created their own brand. True to his style estriónico, now a new collection is launched.

Due to preventive measures may be necessary, Katy Perry is deposited in your house. However, the influence of the media transcends any physical barrier. In your social networks is one of their new projects.

Is, for example, that the singer her new collection of clothing and shoes (Katy Perry Collections). Sitting on a chair, the artist was in his own muse, and they shaped their creations and eccentric. And, above all, representative of your style and personality, so characteristic.

Tone-in-tone with the colors orange in the production, shone with long blond platinada curls. A style can remember to the legendary Emilia Clarke in game of thrones. Except that the singer is not plaits, the features of the figure.

Can see in the picture with a vibrant Golden gown with V-neck and puff sleeves. But the protagonists of the photo is not you, but the stunning shoes that you make.

The same in the form of pineapple. Under the hashtag #Tuesday shoesday shocked, with a few unpublished high heels with a design of pineapples. In this way, he invites his followers to stay at home by your steps.

The icing on the photo is your must-see minibolso. The same is also inspired by the fruit in question, completed the look. Still a great game to use at any time, especially during the day.

