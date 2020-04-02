Lana del Rey reveals new details about her collaboration with Ariana and Miley

A few months ago Lana del Rey, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande broke the internet by announcing that they would join the soundtrack of ‘Charlie’s Angels‘and, after having disclosed a small fragment of their song, Wool unveiled some details how was born your collaboration.

In a recent interview with the radio station 104.3 MYfm, Lana del Rey he talked about his collaboration with Miley and Ariana. The singer said that the song is too cute, but at the same time spicy. The King I wasn’t sure to participate, because he commented that when he showed the singleonly listened to the parts of Ariana.

I was asked to write a few verses and without a doubt, she did. Later they were joined Miley. The singers were able to see three scenes from the movie and then they recorded a video, something that the interpreter of “Blue Jeans”described as “crazy”.

The exact date of the launch of the track it remains a mystery, but it ensures that in a couple of weeks, we will be able to enjoy this collaboration where three women join together to contrast their perfect voices and styles. YEAH!

