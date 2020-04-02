Lana Del Rey + TR/ST + LIZ, and more

As all the days, our tour brings you what’s new in the world of music, and today we bring you a Top 7 header for the new video Lana Del Reya “breakthrough” of the next disk TR/ST, and with a collab of LIZ and Kim Petras call BTR 2GTHR. In addition, Deb Never released from their haters and fakes in his topic Swimming; the british Sam Fender it brings a new version of your video Will We Talk?, and the duo EarthGang brings us a little bit of hip hop of Atlanta in its simple Up. Let’s start!

1. Lana Del Rey, Doin’ Time

A day before the release of his new LP Norman Fucking Rockwell, Lana Del Rey comes with the official video of seductive cover of Doin’ Timeof Sublime, in which a Wool giant runs along Venice Beach. Directed by Rich Leethe clip is a kind of homage to the b-movie classic Attack of the 50 Foot Woman: it begins with the singer waking up in an aqueduct, to then walk quietly in L. A. with a lot of care not to crush cars as Godzilla.

2. TR/ST, The Destroyer

As promised, the next 1° November arrives the second half of the double album (released in two parts) of TR/ST, The Destroyer. The song that gives title to the album is a little different to the bangers people dark that Robert Alfons we are accustomed, changing the sound to something more atmospheric, organic and open. “Write the song that gives title to the album was such a crucial time that sparked a new direction for the project and really determined how it would come the rest of the album,” says Alfons in a press release.

3. LIZ, BTR 2GTHR

The pop singer LIZ, that is part of the lineup of artists from the label Mad Decent, returns today with a new theme that is tinged with a retro called BTR 2GTHR, written next to Kim Petras. According to LIZis a hymn of breaking love-inspired pop of the 90’s. “Kim and I were listening to a lot of europop together one night, including a lot of DJs germans with which he grew up. We encourage you to write, so we organized a session that basically became a dance party of tequila two days in the studio. I am very proud of our son, BTR 2GTHR“.

4. Sam Fender, Will We Talk?

Hypersonic Missiles is the name of the new album from british Sam Fenderthat will come next September 13. As an advance, today he shares a new video of her single Will We Talk?. At the beginning of July had released a clip for the theme, but had to remove it from YouTube after a fan suffered a seizure due to the strobe lights included in the audio-visual without any kind of notice. The new visual is now 100% safe.

5. SASAMI, Take Care

The keyboardist and guitarist Cherry Glazerr, Sasami Ashworthshares today a new single from their project Sasami, Take Care, along with a music video directed. The song is part of a digital single and vinyl 7”, also includes a new recording of his theme Free, originally included in their debut album Sasamilaunched earlier this year. In the video Take Care we see the artist, setting fire to the paintings in the desert, destroying a car, a building, and launch of a boat in the middle of a river. 100% chaotic energy.

6. EarthGang, Up

For a good time, the duo hip hop Atlanta, EarthGang, have been promising the release of their debut album, Mirrorland, whose date tentative arrival date is the 6th of September. As abreboca today we hear Up, a song that has been rolling around on the Internet since last year thanks to their series COLORS YouTube, but today you finally hear the studio version of the track, a banger hip-hop that promises to put that disk in the best of the year.

7. Deb Never, Swimming

If the name of the artist and songwriter of The Angels will sound familiar, it is because perhaps you’ve been listening to GINGERthe new disk BROCKHAMPTON: Deb Never collaborates with them in the song that opens the LP; NOT HALOand today , the singer announced that this Friday he brings his debut EP, called House On Wheels. To celebrate, it also dropped a single called Swimming, where you walk among the emo-rap, punk, and grunge.

