Madre Santa! Burnt, Jennifer Lopez is dancing in this way. Are you ready?

Jennifer Lopez it is one of the most famous artists in the world and 50 years old and is considered a diva within the music industry.

Jennifer in addition, you have a great talent for singing, is also a professional dancer and proves it in each presentation, and video.

– In The News

Now the famous he was dancing, while attending a concert of her ex partner Marc Anthony. There’s great talent showed once again has.

López recently took the show to the half time break of the Super Bowl and was ovacionada of thousands of fans in the stadium.

It is important to remember that the new York was a partner of the famous singer a few years ago, and although the relationship didn’t work ceased in a moment like this.

The diva with the wardrobe in white color with some braids called the attention, with every movement of your, this lit.

The fans have commented on this video the star and remained with open mouth in front of what they saw. Many were the comments on the social networks. To surprise, once more, is Jennifer again!