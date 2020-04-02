Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana del Rey in version Barbie by Charlie’s Angels | Instagram

“Don’t call me Angel” is the new release from the singer Miley Cyrusfor the movie “Charlie’s angels”, the theme was the guideline for the editing of the custom wrist Barbie of the singer.

Recently the interpreter “Slide Away“who is taking advantage of the fame that it has attracted the controversial separation with his ex-partner Liam Hemsworth shared a photo in your account of Instagram where you can see a photo of your image is wrapped up in a peculiar doll Barbie which will be known as “Dont Call me Angel“, (Don’t call me Angel).

The publication was shared through one of the official accounts of the singer, such image there are three dolls dressed in black with huge wings of the same color, the doll in the middle represents all the physical characteristics of Mileythe same look of your hair as well as the way they dress, as showcased in the issue released for the movie “Charlie’s Angels“.Also the two dolls that are a side that look identical to the singers Ariana Grande and Lana del Rey.

This song “Dont Call me Angel“it was launched in collaboration with Ariana Grande and Lana del Rey as a topic of the named tape.

Follow us on Google Newsand click to our star

The recognized stars of the music world, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey launched his new theme where they are officially “Charlie’s angels“.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more Show News!

This simple will be the main theme of the remake of the famous movie “Angeles de Charlie“, which is directed by Elizabeth Banks and starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. This film will be released on the 15th of November in cinemas of the united States.

”

Don’t call me angel“it was produced by Max Martin and Ilya, and their video clip is played, making a big bet, by three of the most influential stars of the pop music world of these times.

In the video clip we can observe that each one of the singers plays an angel different,

Miley is a female boxer,

Ariana seems to be one that I would not break even a single dish until the time that make him angry and

Wool appears as the expert on technology.